VOTE: Is the new Gold Rush Parade route the best option?

GYMPIE Regional Council has reversed its controversial decision to exclude Mary St from the traditional Gold Rush Parade following a public backlash over the move.

The council confirmed the decision in a social media post on Saturday night, with Mayor Mick Curran saying "council is always keen to listen to the views of local residents and work with them to make events a success".

It is believed that the parade is still starting at the top of Mellor St, and will now wind its way down the hill and through the CBD.

