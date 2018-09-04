Menu
The council has reversed its controversial decision to exclude Mary St from the Gold Rush Parade route after public backlash.
Council News

VOTE: Is the new Gold Rush Parade route the best option?

scott kovacevic
by
4th Sep 2018 12:03 AM

GYMPIE Regional Council has reversed its controversial decision to exclude Mary St from the traditional Gold Rush Parade following a public backlash over the move.

The council confirmed the decision in a social media post on Saturday night, with Mayor Mick Curran saying "council is always keen to listen to the views of local residents and work with them to make events a success".

It is believed that the parade is still starting at the top of Mellor St, and will now wind its way down the hill and through the CBD.

Is this the best place to start the parade?

Is it a good idea to start the Gold Rush Parade at the top of Mellor St (before running the length of Mary St)?

