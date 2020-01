MULLET COMP: Zach Hughes shows off his mullet, in search for Gympie’s favourite mullet. Photo: Contributed

THERE are seven men and a child which means there are eight mullets. You get one vote. Probably the most important vote of your life.

It's the Hairstyle of the Gods, but only one man will claim the ultimate glory - the Gympie Times fiercest bloody mullet crown.

We asked you to send in your mullets and these are the top 8 mullets of Gympie.

Now is the time to vote.

Voting closes at 6am on Monday morning.