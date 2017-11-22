Volunteers save Valley from a disgraceful rubbishing

SHOCKING: Clean-up volunteers Judy Lawler, Craig Madsen and Glenda Pickersgill said they were shocked at the amount of rubbish they found, saying illegal dumping and littering is polluting the entrance to the Mary Valley.

FOOD packaging, drink cans and heaps of plastic rubbish - that was the Mary Valley entrance statement before a committed group of locals conducted a mobile community meeting and clean-up effort last weekend.

Mary Valley Community Group vice president Glenda Pickersgill said group members were committed to preserving the environmental amenity and rural lifestyle of the area.

Group members took time, between rubbish collection efforts to talk informally about ways to improve what is now the major entrance to the Mary Valley.

"We are a group that cares for our environment and wish to protect the rural lifestyle values of our area. We also want visitors to be welcomed to the Mary Valley, encouraging them to enjoy it and leave it as they found it, she said.

"As well as being an eyesore, with the coming wet season, rubbish such as aluminium drink cans, plastic bottles and other plastic waste can easily float down drains to the river during flooding" she said.

"The rubbish was mainly food packaging with some evidence of household rubbish dumping. We were shocked at the amount.”

She said the volunteers filled a trailer with unsightly litter in less than 1km of the road.

"The Mary Valley Community Group is committed to exploring ways to protect and promote the Mary Valley,” she said.

Anyone who wants to get involved can contact Glenda Pickersgill on 0411443589 or Emma Bennett on 0405323429.

R Judy Lawler, Craig Madsen and Glenda Pickersgill collecting rubbish at the Mary Valley Link Rd and Dobson Rd Intersection.

