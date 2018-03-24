Volunteers make Gympie a special gift

FOR THE LIVING: Gympie Cemetery portfolio councillor Mal Gear, Cemetery Trust board members Elizabeth Shields and Ken Garner, superintendent Correy Jones and board member Reg Doak say new facilities at Gympie cemetery will be a significant comfort.

WE OFTEN hear about the cost of living, but Gympie Cemetery Trust volunteers yesterday made a huge contribution to those confronted suddenly with the cost of a relative dying.

With cemetery portfolio councillor Mal Gear, trust volunteers and workers opened a new headquarters off Cartwright Rd yesterday.

Board member Ken Garner said Trust supporters were proud of the new facility, which will provide public toilets, funeral planning and even computer aided monument design services.

Public facilities include a lock-up sandwich bar, urn and refrigerator enclosure, allowing relatives and friends to bring sandwiches, make tea or coffee and keep milk cold on the generous verandah of the brand new $140,000 structure.

Superintendent Correy Jones said the new building provides public and staff toilets, a staff kitchen, offices and a small foyer where workers can help people design their own commemorative plaques and headstones.

A file of symbolic artwork allows people to select all the components needed for their design.

The new facility building was pre-fabricated and arrived on two trucks, Mr Jones said.