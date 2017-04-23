Volunteers aid police at Coast crash scene

COAST CRASH: Police and State Emergency Service volunteers were on the scene of a truck crash on Rainbow Beach Rd early Sunday morning.

SES volunteers helped police keep road users safe after a reported truck crash on Rainbow Beach Rd early Sunday morning.

Gympie police say a truck was involved, but few other details were available.

A Tin Can Bay ambulance spokesman said he had seen police lights and an SES vehicle near the Tin Can Bay end of the road, near Wallu and Cooloola Cove, when he had driven into Gympie about 1am.

"They were still there when we returned about 3am,” he said, adding that he had not seen the crash in detail.

He said it seemed the vehicle occupant did not need ambulance assistance. This was confirmed by a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman and a spokeswoman for the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter rescue service.