26°
News

Volunteers aid police at Coast crash scene

Arthur Gorrie
| 23rd Apr 2017 11:21 AM
COAST CRASH: Police and State Emergency Service volunteers were on the scene of a truck crash on Rainbow Beach Rd early Sunday morning.
COAST CRASH: Police and State Emergency Service volunteers were on the scene of a truck crash on Rainbow Beach Rd early Sunday morning. Kevin Farmer

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SES volunteers helped police keep road users safe after a reported truck crash on Rainbow Beach Rd early Sunday morning.

Gympie police say a truck was involved, but few other details were available.

A Tin Can Bay ambulance spokesman said he had seen police lights and an SES vehicle near the Tin Can Bay end of the road, near Wallu and Cooloola Cove, when he had driven into Gympie about 1am.

"They were still there when we returned about 3am,” he said, adding that he had not seen the crash in detail.

He said it seemed the vehicle occupant did not need ambulance assistance. This was confirmed by a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman and a spokeswoman for the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter rescue service.

Gympie Times

Topics:  ambulance cooloola coast cooloola cove crash police racq lifflight rainbow beach rainbow beach rd state emergency service tin can bay tin can bay ambulance tin can bay rd wallu

Pleasure craft aground on Fraser Island after sinking drama

Pleasure craft aground on Fraser Island after sinking drama

Luxury craft aground after Fraser Island emergency

Solar farm lights up job hopes

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Hope is high the proposed solar farm will provide a huge boost to jobs in Gympie.

Local jobs the big topic after solar farm proposal.

Gimpy-Gimpy Kev meets wee-Willie to warm up the planet

KEVIN07: The enthusiastic cast of the Zodiac Players' latest theatre restaurant outrage (at the expense of anyone who takes things seriously).

Zodiac Players in new theatre restaurant assault on correctness

How our councillors rate their progress - Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Division 7

Gympie region Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch rates his progress as Division 7 councillor

Local Partners

Up in the air: Gympie WWII Vet recalls his service

Air crew deployment took Gympie's Vern Lilley across the world

Cooran students shine in Wearable Art category of Australian Body Art Festival

Isla (left) and Shayne (right) model wearable art at the Australian Body Art Festival. Photography by Davina.

This year's Australian Body Art Festival drew huge crowds

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to ANZAC Day in the Gympie region

ANZAC Day ceremonies will get underway across the Gympie region next Monday, April 25

Thousands expected to attend services around the region

What's open on Anzac Day around Gympie

Commemoration Service at Gympie's Normanby Hill Remembrance Park for the 100 years of Anzac 1915-2015

Convenience stores, coffee shops, hotels, chemists and bottle shops

'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Gympie Cinemas screening FF8 for two separate charities

Gimpy-Gimpy Kev meets wee-Willie to warm up the planet

Zodiac Players in new theatre restaurant assault on political correctness

Will Waleed Aly really win the Gold Logie once again?

The Project host Waleed Aly is a favourite to collect his second Gold Logie tonight.

Here’s who we think will take home a TV Week award:

The most serious rescue at Bondi in 70 years

Trent ‘Singlets’ Falson signals for assistance as he gets to the unconscious woman.

Two more foreigners have gotten themselves in trouble at Bondi

Dave Hughes promises more scandal-poking at Logies

Dave Hughes - Pointless, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia

Dave Hughes is promising more of the same heckling this year

Happy Days' Erin Moran found dead aged 56

Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call.

Erin Moran has been found dead at 56

Queen of Aussie TV earns Logie Hall of Fame honour

Queen of Australian television, Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

Aussie TV icon Kerri-Anne Kennereley finally acknowledged by Logies

T-Dub: Could this Gympie rapper go global?

Gympie's infamous rapper T-Dub, aka Tony Woodrow.

'In five years time he might be on the world stage.'

move 2 the country in fine style!

9 Kintyre Court, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $310,000!

Are you looking to get away from it all and live in style in the countryside? Want a nice fancy smancy home on small acreage that will not break the budget and yet...

dont wait 2 long!

34 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000!

Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $220,000 ONO

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

&quot;MOTIVATED SELLERS&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $439,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

QUIET TOWN LIVING

Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Live at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a very handy position on Gympie's Southside with this very tidy quality brick home set on a 929m2 allotment. You've got...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

4 Zerner Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $395,000

An opportunity has come about to purchase 4 Zerner Road! Never before on the market is this neat and tidy brick home situated on 2.39 acres in the popular...

want just a really nice place 2 live!

107 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 4 $345,000!!

How good is this property for sale! Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is in a great location with views and has got lovely street appeal...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

Gympie's latest million dollar property sale

The property has sold for $1 million

Real estate hits the next level with this impressive sale

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

Good value drives Gympie property market rise

ON THE RISE: Investors are coming from everywhere, according to real estate agent John Cochrane.

Investors coming from all over as market continues to rise.

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!