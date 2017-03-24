31°
Volleyball gallery showcases all the action

24th Mar 2017 3:23 PM

All the action from Thursday night March 23 at the Southside Pavilion.

Topics:  gallery gympie gympie sport volleyball

UPDATE: Pengelly's not being widened

UPDATE: Pengelly's not being widened

Truck driver says Pengelly's Bridge is too narrow for passing traffic

Gympie after-school care worker awarded for dedication and passion

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Child care worker Vesna Cvetkovic and Camp Australia regional manager Tracy Thompson at Jones Hill Primary School.

An inspiring lesson in child care

Shoaling concern prompts warning for mariners crossing Wide Bay Bar

DEEP WATER: The notorious Wide Bay Bar, where shoaling continues to lead mariners astray.

Results from surveying are expected next week

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Shoaling concern prompts warning for mariners crossing Wide Bay Bar

Results from recent surveys are expected late next week

Gympie's brave shavers

Jaidyn Markwell and dad Richard Markwell were brave and shaved for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Plenty of colour at World's Greatest Shave in Gympie.

Have a dinner date with the Doc

SOME OF THE TEAM: Lea Smith, Xanthea Potter, and Carolina and Dr Todd Gignac are some of the friendly faces putting the Dinner with the Doc evenings together each month.

Each month Cooloola Family Chiropractic host a free dinner.

Gympie Forum speeches span five decades

CELEBRATING: Gympie Forum's Gussie Morgan (left) and Margaret Dawson are looking forward to the club's 50th anniversary lunch tomorrow (Saturday, March 25).

Gympie Forum celebrates 50th birthday

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Weather smiles on Goomeri Show Day 1

SHOW WEATHER: There has been a bit of rain, but not too much as skies cleared for Day 1 of the Goomeri Show.

Weather smiles down on Goomeri's big Show

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

Dreaming of Owning a Queenslander??

11 Mayflower Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $398,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, on a large 2737m2 block and designed for the relaxed Queensland lifestyle, this lovely home has so many classic features and...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $290,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

Ranch Style Home + 4 Bay Shed

134 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $365,000 O/over

Home, home on the range ..... this enormous Ranch style home ticks a lot of boxes. A full concrete driveway to a massive 4 bay shed appox 12 x 6, has 3 roller...

QUIET LIVING!

L709 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $169,000

5 year old home on 5,700 sqm. Open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area. Master bedroom (6mx3m), built-in robe. Bathroom/toilet Laundry, built-in cupboard. Carport and...

WOOLOOGA AUCTION PROPERTY

Woolooga 4570

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

This well-located farm which offers many options is being sold to finalise an estate. 387 acres on 2 freehold titles. Large areas of Wide Bay Creek flats...

PRIVACY AT THE DAWN

15 City View Drive, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $405,000

Large 4 bedroom split block home perched on nearly 7 acres with 2 dams. All the bedrooms have built-ins, the main bedroom is extra-large, there is also a large...

UNDER INSTRUCTION TO SELL!

Lot 3 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

The owners' family is expanding and they need the cash. - Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on...

UNDER INSTRUCTION TO SELL!

Lot 2 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

The owners' family is expanding and they need the cash. - Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on...

INVEST OR LIVE!

6 Main St, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $220,000

Looking to downsize or an investment property then don't miss this opportunity. 2 bedroom home on 784m2 Polished timber floors, air-conditioning, built-in...

GREAT LOCATION!

9 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Modern low-set brick home on 770m2. Three (3) bedroom, built-ins, with 2 way bathroom Open plan living, good sized pantry, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout...

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

