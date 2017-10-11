30°
Voicing concerns shouldn't be a pointless exercise

scott kovacevic
by

SHAVING a hairless mouse. Hunting a unicorn. Drinking from a sieve.

These are undeniably pointless activities which should be ignored - but unfortunately it now seems raising concerns about government might be in the same boat.

The release of Operation Belcarra last week revealed some staggering information about the breadth of "systemic” problems in local councils like the Gold Coast and Ipswich.

The State Government has been quick to jump on board and assure Queenslanders that their concerns are being heard in response, but how fast are they really moving on this?

It would seem not very given I know first hand that rumours of and questions about the Gold Coast council were already floating up the city's canals by no later than 2014.

Worse, it seems the answer from government bodies and organisations continues to be 'send your concerns to the people you're worried are causing them in the first place'.

Which is no different than an accused witch being forced to present their exonerating evidence to Witchfinder General himself.

And Qld's residents deserve more than a system which leaves them burning at the stake while people argue over who investigates whether the match was thrown or dropped.

