Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

A series of briefs from the Gympie courts

‘Voices’ not in his head

A GYMPIE man thought he was “hearing voices” during an episode of self-directed violence at Gympie Watchhouse, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

When he accused police of putting the voices in his head, they told him it was just the radio, the court was told.

The man, Adam Jeffrey Brown, was taken to the violent offenders cell after police found him banging his head against his cell door.

Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging a car in Tozer St on October 9, an offence recorded on CCTV from the Old Gympie Railway Station, and to obstructing police two days later.

Taking into account time already served, magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Brown to six months jail with immediate parole.

Just under

A DRINK driver with a reading of .147 per cent, only just qualified for a work licence when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the reading appeared high for someone who claimed to have only consumed a few drinks, but was only just below the .15 per cent threshold for the major offence of driving under the influence.

Singleton, 54, of Curra, was fined $600 and disqualified for six months with a work licence.

Breach bail

A SOUTHSIDE father was fined $250 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday for failing to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 26, where he was accused of breaching a court order. Vincent James Pye, 29, pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $250.

Joint effort

YOUNG Curra man, Izeke John O’Leary-Fraser, was fined $300 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to producing marijuana on September 8.

O’Leary-Fraser, 18 of Curra had two plants, his solicitor told the court.

“The other one belonged to his landlord,” the solicitor said.