The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

JUDAH Kelly isn't sure when he'll be back home in Queensland, but don't be surprised if he pops up unexpectedly in Laidley or Ipswich.



The Voice winner, who spent some of his childhood in Mackay and Rockhampton, is determined to say thank you to his friends and supporters by performing across the state.



While his busy schedule - he's getting ready to record his debut album due for release on July 28 - might make a full-blown tour hard at this stage, he hasn't ruled out a sneaky pop-up gig.



"What's the point of making music if you're not playing it?" he said. "It's something I want to do so hopefully we'll start planning this kind of stuff. We'll see how we go over the next couple of months.



"This is when the hard work starts. The first thing I want to do when I get home is sleep - I know that's the boring answer. I got a whole 30 minutes of sleep (last night)."



'King' Judah is off to a roaring start with his winner's single Count On Me shooting to No 1 today, knocking former One Direction member Niall Horan - who was a guest performer during last night's grand final - off the top of the iTunes chart.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly with his coach Delta Goodrem. Stuart Bryce

"He's No 2 now, which is crazy to think, you know, I've out-charted Niall Horan," Judah said.

"We're going to do a video for that this week.



"Once again thank you to everyone who voted and took the time to send messages and buy this single."



While he didn't write Count On Me, the song immediately struck a chord with the 20-year-old who has struggled with self-confidence as a performer.



"I just loved that it seemed like they put the time and effort into finding the right song," he said.



"It's about going through those dark moments and having someone there with you. It's always good to know that if you support me then I'll be there for you. That's something I like to live by. As soon as they played it for me I loved the song, and I'm glad so many other people love it too."



Judah's Voice victory, which includes a recording contract with Universal Music and $100,000 in prize money, is still sinking in.



"Still saying I won The Voice is quite crazy, actually. Now we start working on an album... the goal for me is to make a really great musical moment, not just noise," he said.



"The most important thing for me is just creating good music."



Fans can also see Judah perform at next month's Gympie Muster.



"I've played the Muster a few times (as a backing musician) so it's going to be good to have my own gigs there this time," he said.



"I've got to sit down and put a set together for that. I'm sure it will be a fun journey."

