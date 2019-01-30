Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

TOUCH football: This legend of Gympie Touch Football has been involved with the sport for 35 years, and it is his love of the game that has kept him around. As an ex-rugby league player Malcolm Bunney was looking for a low contact alternative.

Touch was the best of both worlds.

"I had just given up playing rugby league in the late 1980s and touch was the next best thing,” he said.

Gympie Touch Footy - president Malcom Bunney. Troy Jegers

"The body handles touch better than the body handles rugby league and I just like playing touch.”

Bunney has played at both Gympie and Noosa but Gympie is his preference.

"I'm a country boy and Gympie is a country town. There is a nice bunch of people here,” he said. "Noosa is too busy and I just come back to Gympie.”

There have been a few changes over the years.

Touch pics - A grade mixed team winners, "Gympie Garage Doors" (Back From Left) Georgia Zemanek, Ellysa Reid, Caitlin Urwin and Lilli Crumblin (Front From Left) Owen Dugdale, Sam Dugdale, Callum Phillips and Mitch Nuske Connor Peckitt

"We have gone from seven-a-side to six-a-side and Gympie Touch is becoming more competitive,” he said.

"There was a fair span there where I was the only rep player but that has changed today.

"So we are becoming more competitive and the standard of touch is better than what it was five or six years ago because players want to play at a higher level rather than just social touch.”

Unsurprisingly, the best memories are the wins.

Touch - A Grade Womens Grand Final Gympie Garage Doors vs Tomahawks - Caitlin Urwin Gympie Garage Doors LEEROY TODD

"It's always good to be able to play with your children and I was fortunate to have three of my four play touch here with us. I think I would have won premierships here with all of them.”

Bunney has seen the rise in player numbers.

"It comes down to the fact that touch is a family sport. We can all play it and in our senior comp we have people from 13 to 70 years old,” he said.

"We are one of the growth sports in town and we will have in excess of 50 teams this season, so about 500 players. Our junior numbers are on the increase - we had about 150 players last season and that will increase this season.”

Gympie touch season started yesterday, inquiries phone 0421 039 561.