Vital role in protecting our shores

LEADING Seaman Anne Marie Becker, recipient of the Operational Service Medal - Greater Middle East Operation and a commendations from the Australian Joint Task Force Commander.

LEADING Seaman Anne Marie Becker is a serving sailor in the Maritime Logistics Branch of the Royal Australian Navy.

After joining the Navy in 2010 she undertook three operational deployments to the Middle East, including stints aboard the guided missile frigates HMAS Newcastle in 2015 and HMAS Darwin in 2016.

For her service, Becker earned her Australian Operational Service Medal - Greater Middle East Operation and a commendation from the Australian Joint Task Force Commander.

She has contributed to operational successes, including the seizure of more than $3 billion of narcotics and thousands of small arms from smugglers.

These maritime operations help reduce the capacity of terrorist organisations to fund their activities in the region.

The Australian Operational Service Medal - Greater Middle East Operation was instituted in 2014 and recognises Australian Defence Force service in the Middle East as part of Operations Manitou, Accordion, Okra and Highroad.

The colours of its ribbon represent different aspects of the Middle East mission: bone for sand, green for Australia and hope, black for anti-piracy and blue for maritime and air operations.

10,159 medals have been awarded to date. In addition, 621 recipients of the medal have been awarded the numeral "2" denoting a second qualifying deployment, and 15 recipients have been awarded the numeral "3" denoting a third qualifying deployment. (These statistics are effective to date 17 March 2017)

