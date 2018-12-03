Vital Gympie community, volunteer group wins $5000 grant

CELEBRATE: Cr Dan Stewart and Kim Walters of All Aboard Gympie Region celebrate winning the $5000 Health and Happiness Award.

CELEBRATE: Cr Dan Stewart and Kim Walters of All Aboard Gympie Region celebrate winning the $5000 Health and Happiness Award. Troy Jegers

ALL Aboard Gympie Region have been recognised for their tireless work in the community in being announced as the winners of the $5000 Health and Happiness award at the third annual Healthy Towns awards yesterday.

Chairwoman of the AAGR committee Kim Walters and fellow committee member Councillor Dan Stewart accepted the award from Central Queensland, Wide Bay & Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network senior manager Robb Major.

Gail Lockyer and Kay Nixon of the Palmwoods Community Garden under Palmwoods Community & Business Association. Troy Jegers

Mrs Walters said the grant would help AAGR make more progress after five successful years in the region, which included "almost 3000 people” at this year's Little Kids Day Out.

"We have made a difference in the five years we've been working and that's what we're really proud of, the awareness in the community of how important a parent's role is has gotten better.

"The other thing we're really proud of has been our ability to connect, 50 out of 52 early learning centres and schools participated in Little Kids' Day Out this year.

"The bottom line is it's about our kids and families.”

Lynne Sierakowski and Mark Sierakowski of Sunny Street Mobile Outreach Unit. Troy Jegers

Mr Major said "the work of community organisations, carers and volunteers can often go unrecognised”.

"By building on social, environmental and community connections these organisations have a major impact on their community,” he said.

"Feeling a sense of connection to others, the natural environment and where you live are instrumental in creating health, wellbeing, social inclusion and a strong community spirit.”

"Through Healthy Towns we focus on the organisations that help make our communities healthier and happier.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS - PHN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND, WIDE BAY, SUNSHINE COAST HEALTHY TOWNS AWARDS 2018

1. $5000 Health and Happiness Award - All Aboard Gympie Region

2. $1000 Connections with Place Award - Maroochydore SHS

3. $1000 Connections with People Award - QCWA Branch Palmwoods

4. $1000 Connections with Greenspace Award - Palmwoods Community Garden under Palmwoods Community & Business Association

5. $500 Oustanding Application Award - Nambour Community Centre & Sunny Street Mobile GP