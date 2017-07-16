Vital community work

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD: Happy to serve are some of the current members: Ray Currie, Brandy Murley, Bronwyn McFarlane and Sue Manton.

IN THE Gympie community, the role that Little Haven Palliative Care plays has been steadily growing, not just in effectiveness and diversity, but also in demand.

What this service does effectively saves Queensland Health a great deal of money because it provides 24 hour on-call nursing care and support to the terminally ill and their families, specialised equipment loans, complementary therapies and bereavement support at no cost to the patients.

Sadly, the funding gap for this service has been steadily growing along with the demand.

Business manager from Little Haven Palliative Care, Sue Manton said the level of government funding has remained the same while there has been a 14% increase in admission numbers.

"Support was provided to 221 palliative patients and their families this year (2016/17 financial year), and this support allows the dignity, care, comfort and confidence to remain in the place of their choosing,” she said.

"It's care that's provided at the right time in the right place, improving both quality and quantity of life. Our service also provides chemotherapy and cancer support to many additional patients in this area,” Ms Manton said.

Currently Little Haven only receives about 35% of its funding from the government and this year will need to make at least $500,000 to cover the shortfall.

The work the volunteers do to raise these funds, the people at home who donate goods to the pop-up shops, the businesses that hold fundraising events, donate goods, services and money are all immensely important to the organisation, to ensure it can continue to provide such a valuable and essential service to the people of Gympie.

MEET THE BOARD MEMBERS

LITTLE Haven Palliative Care has always been blessed to have passionate and committed members on its board.

These board members bring to the association a wealth of knowledge and experience from a number of different areas of the community.

According to Sue Manton, Business Manager at Little Haven, the new board members will have their work cut out for them chasing additional funding from the state government.

"We always knew we would reach a tipping point where the community was no longer able to raise the funds needed for the shortfall between the funding required and the funding received,” Ms Manton said.

"We can no longer ask the community to dig deeper and bridge this gap. This board will be lobbying the state for more money,” she said.

The current president, Brandy Murley, has taken on the role of president for a second time, upholding the legacy set by her grandmother, Phly Little, the founder of Little Haven.

"Having had a family business in the area for over 60 years, it's my corporate duty to get involved in the community,” she said.

Former Kilkivan Shire Councillor Ray Currie joined the committee this year after Little Haven cared for his wife Suzanne who lost her battle with Motor Neuron Disease two years ago.

"Having had first-hand, invaluable experience of the services provided by Little Haven Palliative Care, I was happy to step into the role of carer's representative,” he said.

Other board members bring with them special skill sets such as financial experience, a medical representative as well as a clinical care provider.

All are driven by a passion to ensure Little Haven remains a service people in the Gympie region can rely upon when facing terminal illness for themselves or their families.