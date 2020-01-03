Vital battles ahead as sides hunt points

CRICKET: The resumption of one-day rounds on Saturday plus the T20 finals on Sunday will launch SCCA Division 1 cricketers into the new year knowing that there's no time for mistakes.

Four one-day games will complete the shorter format before the OD final on February 5, but the points gained in those matches are vital in setting up the top four to compete in March for the season's honours.

Maroochydore narrowly leads the race from Caboolture, and the Swans face third-placed Glasshouse in a contest vital to each, as the contenders jostle for promotion.

The opening match between the pair became an error-ridden contest, day one ending with Maroochydore stranded on 9/94, just shy of the Rangers' 98. Fate decreed that the second day was washed out, perhaps an apt outcome.

From there though, the sides have stepped up to be genuine contenders, each recording wins over Caboolture that have given hope of a serious challenge.

The Rangers' Dan Cahill has led a batting resurgence in a perennially fragile list that has not complemented a strong bowling attack, and now leads the competition, averaging nearly 90 for his 447 runs and significantly is getting strong support.

At Kev Hackney Oval, opening bats Adam Thornton and Callum Stitt have joined with Luke McInnes to form a trio of all-rounders, with 39 wickets and 725 runs between them, giving the Swans the depth that challengers value.

Caboolture is the equivalent of a mere 29 runs behind the Swans, and host a Caloundra side that has produced some stellar batting for lesser rewards on the table. This is the best team the Lighthouses have put on the field since their last finals appearance in 2013, but still has demonstrated inconsistency under short form pressure. These next three rounds against the Snakes, Gympie and Glasshouse will reveal their finals prospects.

Coolum hosts Tewantin-Noosa as the Sharks continue their debut season, and while inexperience necessarily takes time to erode, familiarity eases the challenge.

Tewantin has not stepped up from their breakthrough season to find the consistency needed for the club's hopes, and must show the ability to put away the sides they feel should be beaten.

A loss here could move the visitors to the bottom of the ladder, while the win would keep playoff hopes alive.

Nambour is in a similar position, but would be lifted by victory against Caloundra in Round 7. The Cutters found the depth to bat well there and now must travel to face the Gold, who are capable of extremes of performance, recording the competition's highest and lowest record totals ever in the space of three seasons.

Fifth on the ladder, the home side won't reach fourth with a win, but will definitely find the job harder after a loss.