Visiting NY lifeguard: 'That ocean will take you in seconds'

New York lifeguard Chris Russo surveys the water on his last shift at Rainbow Beach yesterday.

INTERNATIONAL lifeguard Chris Russo has made water safety his business, and after being posted to Rainbow Beach he thinks it's time to have an open conversation about teaching it in Queensland primary schools.

In his two months on the Cooloola Coast, the New York lifeguard has rescued many adults and children and had to give first aid to several swimmers.

These statistics form part of the alarming number of rescues made in the summer holidays in Queensland, which add weight to warnings that school-aged children face a growing risk of drowning due to a decline in water skills.

From December 1, 2017 to January 15, this year, Surf Life Saving Queensland volunteers and paid lifeguards performed 954 rescues at Queensland beaches, new data reveals.

Mr Russo, who is a junior lifeguard instructor and swim trainer in the United States, said while lessons are not compulsory for school-aged children in his region, the culture in Australia lent itself to it much more.

Visiting New York lifeguard said working at Rainbow Beach "has been a two-month dream”. Renee Albrecht

"I think it's something that needs to be talked about - (swimming) is such a large part of the culture here.

"Australia is surrounded by coastline; that ocean will take people in seconds,” he said.

"I've heard all the horror stories over the years.

"It breaks your heart every time, it's usually pretty preventable.”

He said while he backed water safety, school lessons should be implemented in a way that respected the rights of individuals who might choose not to swim.

The push for swimming lessons should also include a push for beach safety lessons at schools, he said.

New York lifeguard Christopher Russo, who was finishing his posting at Rainbow Beach yesterday, checks out the stunning Cooloola Coastline at Double Island Point. Contributed

Teaching children how to read the water and identify tidal currents and rips would be a great preventative, he said, particularly if taught right before school holidays.

With four lifeguards responsible for patrolling a 60km stretch of beach across the Cooloola Coast in peak season, Mr Russo said the job had been vastly different to the large team he was used to working with on Long Island.

He said he had the utmost respect for the job that permanent lifeguards like Rainbow Beach's Liam Toohey performed daily.