VIRUS: Good news on Gympie numbers

Superintendent Craig Hawkins says Gympie region lockdown figures are improving as people emerge from quarantine. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan

The number of Gympie region people in coronavirus lockdown for travel related reasons has dropped, police say.

Gympie’s Wide Bay Burnett police district chief Craig Hawkins said yesterday the number of cases of lockdown for people returning to the region from overseas or interstate had dropped from 21 last week to seven.

Supr Hawkins said there may be some residents yet to return, but people were now getting out of isolation.

“We expect to reach zero by the end of the week, as people finish their 14-day isolation trial without showing symptoms,” he said.