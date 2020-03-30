Virus forces court technology change as urgent domestic violence matters given priority

TELEVISED SITTINGS: Gympie’s current District Court sittings will be conducted by live video link to Brisbane and personal appearances have been tightly restricted in the magistrates court as corona virus precautions bite.

THERE will be few if any physical appearances in Gympie Magistrates Court today and the new District Court sittings will also be very different from the usual.

Under new directions from Queensland Chief Magistrate Terry Gardiner, there will be “no physical appearances in any matter, except by an aggrieved party in an urgent private domestic violence application, members of the media or with leave of the court.”

“Instead all matters will be conducted by telephone or video conferencing, including appearances by people in custody,” he said.

Judge Gardiner said magistrates courts would continue to hear overnight custody arrests, urgent domestic violence and child protection applications and domestic violence applications currently before the court, but not yet considered.

“Apart from the specified matters, all civil and criminal matters currently before the court will be adjourned to a date to be fixed,” he said.

In the District Court, the current sittings, which runs until April 9, will be conducted by Judge Bernard Porter from Brisbane.

Proceedings will be livestreamed to the Gympie District Courtroom and appearances will be from Gympie, the judge said.