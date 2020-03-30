Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TELEVISED SITTINGS: Gympie’s current District Court sittings will be conducted by live video link to Brisbane and personal appearances have been tightly restricted in the magistrates court as corona virus precautions bite.
TELEVISED SITTINGS: Gympie’s current District Court sittings will be conducted by live video link to Brisbane and personal appearances have been tightly restricted in the magistrates court as corona virus precautions bite.
News

Virus forces court technology change as urgent domestic violence matters given priority

Arthur Gorrie
30th Mar 2020 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE will be few if any physical appearances in Gympie Magistrates Court today and the new District Court sittings will also be very different from the usual.

Under new directions from Queensland Chief Magistrate Terry Gardiner, there will be “no physical appearances in any matter, except by an aggrieved party in an urgent private domestic violence application, members of the media or with leave of the court.”

“Instead all matters will be conducted by telephone or video conferencing, including appearances by people in custody,” he said.

Judge Gardiner said magistrates courts would continue to hear overnight custody arrests, urgent domestic violence and child protection applications and domestic violence applications currently before the court, but not yet considered.

“Apart from the specified matters, all civil and criminal matters currently before the court will be adjourned to a date to be fixed,” he said.

In the District Court, the current sittings, which runs until April 9, will be conducted by Judge Bernard Porter from Brisbane.

Proceedings will be livestreamed to the Gympie District Courtroom and appearances will be from Gympie, the judge said.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police probe mystery Rainbow Beach Rd crash

        premium_icon Police probe mystery Rainbow Beach Rd crash

        News A mystery crash on Rainbow Beach Rd has prompted an investigation, after wreckage was found this morning.

        NAMED: 34 accused facing Gympie court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 34 accused facing Gympie court today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie court today on a range of charges.

        Weekend of carnage keeps paramedics busy

        premium_icon Weekend of carnage keeps paramedics busy

        News Man flown to hospital in critical condition in first of three weekend crashes.

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News States, territories to decide whether to make new rules enforceable