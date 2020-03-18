Coronavirus delays Curra woman's stabbing trial
CORONAVIRUS precautions have forced a four-month delay in the hearing of a domestic violence stabbing charge before Gympie Magistrates Court.
Curra woman Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, appeared in the Gympie court this morning on a charge of domestic violence-related unlawful wounding on December 2.
She allegedly used a boning knife to inflict chest wounds on a man at his Two Mile home during a domestic confrontation.
Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the charge might ultimately be heard in the District Court, but first a Magistrates Court hearing would determine if the prosecution had a case.
However, he said such preliminary hearings had been suspended for four months, by directive of the Chief Magistrate's office, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.