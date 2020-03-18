Menu
Cindy Chiquita Gram outside Gympie Magistrates Court this morning.
Coronavirus delays Curra woman's stabbing trial

Arthur Gorrie
18th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
CORONAVIRUS precautions have forced a four-month delay in the hearing of a domestic violence stabbing charge before Gympie Magistrates Court.

Curra woman Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, appeared in the Gympie court this morning on a charge of domestic violence-related unlawful wounding on December 2.

She allegedly used a boning knife to inflict chest wounds on a man at his Two Mile home during a domestic confrontation.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the charge might ultimately be heard in the District Court, but first a Magistrates Court hearing would determine if the prosecution had a case.

However, he said such preliminary hearings had been suspended for four months, by directive of the Chief Magistrate's office, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

