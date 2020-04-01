VIRUS BREAKDOWN: 7 new cases in Gympie coast health district

In this photo taken on Friday, March 27, 2020, healthcare workers assist a patience at an intensive care unit. (AP Photo/Anna Surinyach)

In this photo taken on Friday, March 27, 2020, healthcare workers assist a patience at an intensive care unit. (AP Photo/Anna Surinyach)

QUEENSLAND Health’s latest coronavirus data last night revealed a big jump in cases for the Gympie and Sunshine Coast Health District in the 24 hours to yesterday - going from 72 cases on Tuesday to 79 yesterday - a jump of almost 10%.

This was after only one new case per day in the preceding 48 hours.

Across Queensland the number of cases rose by 40 to 781, with seven patients on ventilators in intensive care units. Nationally we have a death toll of 20.

The Sunshine State is now home to the first GP-led rural respiratory clinic, with doors opening today on the new facility as the Government fights back against COVID-19.

Meanwhile a shocking new survey has revealed the majority of our frontline medical staff believe they are inadequately protected against COVID-19, with masks running low and workers forced to make their own hand sanitiser.

Queenslanders face massive fines and even jail time if caught not following coronavirus social distancing rules with just 16 excuses getting you out of a hefty fine.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has issued a ‘home confinement’ directive which prohibits residents from leaving their home unless they fit one of 16 categories, including shopping for essential food, travelling to and from work, exercising or taking children to school or childcare.

A Sunshine Coast mum is calling for the younger generation to take the coronavirus pandemic with more severity after a boy deliberately coughed in her face and then laughed. Meanwhile Gympie Regional Council has closed all public park playgrounds, outdoor gyms, public barbecue facilities and skate parks in line with the latest federal government health advice.