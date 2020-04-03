VIRUS BREAKDOWN: 3 new cases in Gympie/coast health district

82 people in the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, have tested positive for coronavirus.

THE Gympie and Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health District has recorded three new cases of coronavirus overnight, after having no new cases in the preceding 24 hours, and seven new cases in the 24 hours before that.

Across Queensland, there are 39 new cases today and contact tracing is underway for all of those.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state,” a Qld Health spokeswoman said.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practicing good hygiene and staying home if you’re sick. “Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately. Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

The Palaszczuk Government has announced the closure of a number of locations including Rainbow Beach and Teewah Beach.

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC Radio this morning cases of coronavirus in Queensland aren’t expected to peak until at least July.

“We’re not even on the curve yet,” the PRemier said.

“We (Queensland) haven’t even started to climb the curve. The evidence is telling me we are about two or three weeks behind NSW and the peak could be in July, August, September.

“As I said there is extensive modelling, there is extensive preparation happening.”

Queensland Health has been preparing for the virus to ramp up from the end of this month, heading into May. But the Premier said “one positive” was that Queensland “hopefully” wouldn’t experience a massive flu season because of the social distancing measures which are in place to help combat COVID-19.

In response to the ever changing scenario, Woolworths Gympie Southside is open for customers from 9am to 6pm daily now.

Outside these hours, the store will be operating as a Priority Delivery Hub, it announced today.

“This important change will create more delivery windows in your local area. We will be giving priority delivery access to our most vulnerable customers first through Priority Assistance.

“This includes the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation. Once these customers have been given first access, we are providing online deliveries to our valued customers where we can.

“So that our team can fulfil more orders for these most vulnerable customers, products from the deli, in-store bakery and meat and seafood counters will no longer be available for delivery orders.

“For more information or to request Priority Assistance please visit woolworths.com.au/updates. We thank you again for your continued patience and support as we work through these challenging times together.”