Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Virgin buyers
Virgin buyers
News

Virgin sale brings bad news for airline’s shareholders

by Hayden Johnson
30th Jun 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIRGIN Australia investors are unlikely to receive any cash for their shares after the airline entered into a sale agreement with private firm Bain Capital on Friday.

Deloitte Administrators for Australia's second-largest carrier told shareholders they are unlikely to receive any distribution for their shares held.

In a statement to the ASX this morning administrators, led by Vaughan Strawbridge, said "we do not expect there will be sufficient recoveries to repay creditors in full".

"We have reasonable grounds to believe that there is no likelihood that shareholders of VAH will receive any distribution for their shares," the statement said.

Shares in the airline were halted from trade on April 9 at 8.6c.

Bain Capital's purchase will privatise the airline, leaving many mum and dad investors at a loss.

Bondholders had lodged an eleventh-hour proposal to Deloitte to recapitalise the airline and list it on the ASX as a public company operated by Australians.

The group said Deloitte's decision to allow Bain to purchase Virgin was disappointing for the airline's employees, creditors and retail bondholders."

"The inevitable outcome of the Bain proposal is that investors are left with a very poor recovery, which is a manifestly unjust outcome," a group spokesman said on Friday.

More Stories

editors picks virgin australia

Just In

    Masks could become mandatory

    Masks could become mandatory
    • 30th Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

        premium_icon Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

        News The safety upgrades will add to $1 billion Gympie Bypass and a $14.5 billion pipeline of roads, transport projects

        Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

        premium_icon Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

        News The Gympie Times will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other...

        The hidden licence fine police can issue

        premium_icon The hidden licence fine police can issue

        News Two drivers stung in two days as Gympie police check drivers.

        Should Gympie council have voted in a pay freeze for term?

        premium_icon Should Gympie council have voted in a pay freeze for term?

        News OPINION: That would have signalled at least 4 times the virtue, saved 4 times the...