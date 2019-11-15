Menu
Pavel Florin is coming to Australia and is bringing his bat.
Cricket

Viral cricket cult hero’s big Aussie jump

by Nic Savage
15th Nov 2019 12:27 PM

After initially having his visa rejected, Romanian cricketer Pavel Florin will travel Down Under this weekend to represent Surrey Hills Cricket Club.

Florin became an instant cult hero when he featured in the European Cricket League representing Cluj CC earlier this year.

Footage of the 40-year-old's unorthodox bowling style, which features some tentative steps and a hooping lob down the pitch, went viral during their 10-over clash against French side Dreux CC in July.

Florin is the Romanian club's President and also a professional bodyguard in Transylvania.

Surrey Hills CC invited Florin to feature in an exhibition match for the club's Fifth XI on Sunday - however, the Australian Department of Home Affairs rejected his initial visa application.

Thankfully, Florin's application was granted 24 hours later.

Surrey Hills CC President Mal Campbell said Florin's undying passion for the sport is what spurred the Melbourne-based club to extend the invite.

"Just his values, his love of the game and his complete disregard for anyone who made any comment about his ability," Campbell said to the Guardian.

"We just want kids to enjoy playing the game and love cricket, so we thought he was a wonderful ambassador for that approach to the game.

"(Cricket Australia) are very big on inclusivity and people from all sorts of backgrounds playing the game. They're keen on the idea of Pavel coming out and promoting the sport."

Florin stole the hearts of cricket fans across the globe in his post-match interview during the infamous European Cricket League clash.

"Maybe someone say my bowling is not beautiful or not effective. I don't care. I love cricket," said Florin.

"When I bowl, is not beautiful, I know, everybody say, but I is a slow beautiful. Is a problem? I think not."

Shane Warne was among those to throw his support behind Florin earlier this year.

 

