GT Club Event - Tracey McKean, Rupert McCall, Linda Birt and Judy Stephens.
News

VIP Gympie Club spends intimate evening with Rupert McCall

Shelley Strachan
17th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A CROWD of VIP guests gathered at Gunabul Homestead to kick off the weekend last weekend and enjoy a beautiful meal, wine and champagne and the enthralling talents of Australia’s modern day Banjo Patterson - Rupert McCall.

GT Club Event - Rupert McCall, John and Marg Cochrane
Rupert, a poet of international renown, captivated the crowd with some select recitals of his best work, and opened up about his life and childhood at Redcliffe in an intimate and entertaining Q&A with MC Dave McLenaghan.

GT Club Event - Rupert McCall, Christine and Evan Jamieson.
The exclusive evening was a reward for Gympie Times advertisers who are members of the GT Platinum Plus club.

The package combines print and online advertising along with entertainment events giving local businesses an opportunity to network.

GT Club Event - Clive Sandison, Janelle Pye, Ian Pye, Wayne Fewtrell and Christine Fewtrell
These marketing campaigns represent amazing value and give businesses access to a huge weekly audience across multiple media platforms.

GT Club Event - Kurt Hansen, Sharon Hansen, Kristen Ernst and Nathaniel Ernst.
Businesses who would like to inquire about future opportunities are welcome to call our office on 5480 4200 (ext 4) or email counter@gympietimes.com.

GT Club Event - Dee White, Caroline Vielle and Andy White
GT Club Event - Tony and Judy Stephens
