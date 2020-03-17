VIP Gympie Club spends intimate evening with Rupert McCall
A CROWD of VIP guests gathered at Gunabul Homestead to kick off the weekend last weekend and enjoy a beautiful meal, wine and champagne and the enthralling talents of Australia’s modern day Banjo Patterson - Rupert McCall.
Rupert, a poet of international renown, captivated the crowd with some select recitals of his best work, and opened up about his life and childhood at Redcliffe in an intimate and entertaining Q&A with MC Dave McLenaghan.
The exclusive evening was a reward for Gympie Times advertisers who are members of the GT Platinum Plus club.
The package combines print and online advertising along with entertainment events giving local businesses an opportunity to network.
These marketing campaigns represent amazing value and give businesses access to a huge weekly audience across multiple media platforms.
Businesses who would like to inquire about future opportunities are welcome to call our office on 5480 4200 (ext 4) or email counter@gympietimes.com.