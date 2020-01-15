‘Violently shaking’ car alerts police to drink driver

THE violent shaking of a car back and forth was what drew police attention to a drink driver in Bowen.

Peter Clarence Riley, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court today to driving over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit, and vehicle not in a safe condition.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips told the court Riley was stopped by police on Dry Creek Road, Bowen, on December 21, 2019, after police observed his vehicle 'shaking violently side to side'.

"Police patrolling the Bruce Highway noticed a vehicle travelling northerly with its front wheels rattling," Sgt Phillips said.

"The driver was bouncing around in the car from the violent shuddering as it moved from side to side."

The court heard when Riley was pulled over, police observed two open alcohol containers in the car and subsequently breath tested him where he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.088 per cent.

Representing himself in court, Riley said the shaking, which had been ongoing for two months, was caused by bad wheel bearings and had since been replaced.

The 55-year-old said he had recently acquired work on a farm and would be unable to continue the employment without a licence.

Magistrate James Morton blasted Riley telling him 'that's not my fault'.

"If your car is unsafe and you drink and drive, it puts yourself, and others at risk," Mr Morton said.

"You will have to ask your employer whether they can find another job for you on the farm."

Riley was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for nine months for drink driving, with conviction recorded, and fined $200 for vehicle not in a safe condition, with conviction recorded.