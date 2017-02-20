UPDATE: Violent prison escapee is from Tin Can Bay

A MANHUNT is underway for a Cooloola Coast man who escaped from a Rockhampton prison this morning.

Adrian Boughton, who is serving 1 year 8 months for a violet robbery in Tin Can Bay in late 2015, was last seen on the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm at 7.30am this morning.

He is described as:

Height 182 cm

Weight 81 kg

Complexion Medium brown

Eyes Blue

Facial Hair Beard

Hair Dark Brown

The 42-year-old escapee also has a number of tattoos including a full sleeve (right arm), gun (right hand), cross dice (chest), cross with skull, skull cluster, yin/yang in flames (back), tribal (left leg) and skull and coloured tribal (right leg).

He is believed to be still wearing either brown or green prison uniform.

Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said the police are making enquiries locally in relation to the links he still has with the region.

Boughton was convicted in Gympie District Court last September for the Tin Can Bay robbery on October 10, and attempting to pervert the course of justice at Maryborough and Aldershot between October 13 and December 1, 2015.

He was sentenced to an operational period five years after serving 20 months.

Police urge anyone who sees this man not to approach him but to call police immediately on 000.

Or if you wish to report information contact Crime Stoppers on phone 1800 333 000 (Toll Free) or www.crimestoppers.com.au.

