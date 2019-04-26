Menu
Photographer Dylan Robinson (right) and reporter Eliza Barr (centre) are seen after a confrontation at the press conference. Picture: Joel Carrett
Politics

Violent scenes at Fraser Anning political event

by Adella Beaini
26th Apr 2019 12:20 PM
A man has been arrested after an alleged assault on a journalist and cameraman from The Daily Telegraph in Cronulla this morning.

The incident happened during Senator Fraser Anning's press conference at Dunningham Park as he was announcing his candidate for Cook Peter Kelly.

Senator Fraser Anning speaks to the media at Dunningham Park at Cronulla. Picture: Joel Carrett
Dylan Robinson (left) and reporter Eliza Barr after the altercation. Picture: Joel Carrett
Shortly after, a 19-year-old man got into a confrontation with the photographer before getting into a physical fight and ripping his shirt.

It understood plain clothed officers were monitoring the event, before they swooped in and arrested the young man just after 10am who was taken to Sutherland Police Station.

