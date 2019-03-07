Violent prisoner 'sent death threat to mum for Christmas'

A prisoner denies he sent a death threat to his mother. It was allegedly contained in a Christmas card.

A PRISONER serving five years for attacking a stranger in the street and bashing two guards denies he sent his mother a Christmas card containing a death threat.

Brenton William-Alfred Boyy is charged with two counts of using a postal service to make threats to kill.

Currently locked up in Maryborough Correctional Centre for grievous bodily harm and multiple assaults, the 31-year-old asked Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Soraya Ryan on Wednesday to grant him bail on the latest charges.

During the application, Boyy told the court that he had sent two envelopes containing non-threatening correspondence to his mother, but that his mother had "switched" their contents around.

He claimed she put old "threatening" letters in the envelopes to get him in trouble.

"They (police) weren't there to see if those letters were in the envelopes when they got to my mother's house," Boyy said.

"The threat to kill anyone is taken out of context."

However, Justice Ryan noted that the card and letters contained material that indicated they were recently written by the defendant.

"The risk you pose to your mother, anyone reading those documents will be concerned about that," she said.

"It is an unacceptable risk."

Justice Ryan also said Boyy had a lengthy history of offending including multiple violence charges.

Boyy, who was representing himself via videolink, said he was not due for release until January 2021, but he hoped a successful bail application would see the parole board allow him to leave prison before then.

When told a police officer found his proposed bail address unsuitable, Boyy said he would sue the officer for "immoralising my conduct."

"He (the officer) could be liable for tortuous acts," Boyy claimed.

Justice Ryan put aside the bail application for consideration in six weeks. - NewsRegional