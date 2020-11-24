‘Violent, obnoxious drunk’ jailed after six-month spree

A "violent and obnoxious drunk" was sentenced to prison at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday after months of terrorising people, parties and police in the country town of Dalby.

Father of five Brendan Varley pleaded guilty to a string of drug and alcohol-fuelled offences, including one count of wilful damage, two counts of breach of bail, three counts of public nuisance, one count of obstructing police, two failures to appear in court, two counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of methamphetamines, two counts of failing to wear a bicycle helmet, one count of possession of a clip seal bag suspected of containing drugs and one count of driving a bicycle while under the influence.

The spate of offending began on New Year's Eve, when police were called to reports of a gatecrasher trying to fight party guests.

Police attended the scene at 11pm to find Varley unsteady on his feet, smelling of liquor and not wearing a shirt.

Varley agreed to a lift home in the police car, but once they arrived at his house he became violent, jumping out of the car, calling the officers "f---ing dogs" and threatening to fight them.

"Let's go, boys, let's go, c---s!" Varley said, the court heard.

Brendan Varley became a serial pest for police in Dalby.

Police arrested Varley but he refused to get in the car and attempted to wrestle one of the officers to the ground, forcing another officer to use capsicum spray to subdue him.

Varley entered into bail at the Dalby Magistrates Court on January 1 but once again drew the attention of police on January 23 when they were called to a verbal altercation at 9.30pm.

They found Varley drunkenly stumbling down a Dalby street and threatening to fight people.

Informants told police he had a large knife in his possession.

He was handcuffed and arrested for public nuisance.

The father was further charged for wilful damage, public nuisance, driving a bike while under the influence and failing to wear a bike helmet on July 17.

The court heard Varley had gotten out of a cab at Bunya St, closed the door behind him and then started to punch and kick in the side of the car, causing an estimated $200 worth of damage.

The driver fled to a side street to call police who arrived on scene at 4.15am to find Varley riding his bike without a helmet.

The man was scheduled to appear on several occasions at the Dalby Courthouse but never showed up.

Upon seeing the police Varley began to yell obscenities at them.

"Police are c---s! They think they run the street!" Varley said, according to police prosecutor Sgt Graham Turner.

He was intercepted and made admissions to heavily drinking that night.

Varley missed several court dates and was eventually found and brought into custody when police attended a disturbance at a Geebung address on November 21.

The court heard he had moved away from Dalby for a fresh start and was living with a friend in Caboolture, where he worked as a labourer.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said Varley had proved in spades he was "obviously a violent and obnoxious drunk … with numerous public nuisance offences, numerous wilful damage offences and numerous offences of obstructing police".

"You obviously haven't dealt with your alcohol problem and the community is suffering as a result," Mr Morgan said.

"The only way to protect the community is to lock you up."

Varley was sentenced to six months and two days imprisonment, with parole eligibility after two months. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Originally published as 'Violent, obnoxious drunk' jailed after six-month crime spree