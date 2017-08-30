Violent mother of seven's sob story rejected in court

Violence leads to strict parole after more than a year in jail

A GYMPIE District Court judge has rejected a "performance" of remorse by a woman who had defied the law, became a fugitive and threatened witnesses to her violence.

Judge Leanne Clare said the woman, angry that her ex husband had cancelled dinner with her, had "barged" into his Nambour home and threatened occupants with a shovel handle and a knife, on September 1, 2015.

The woman, 39, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, was dealt with for offences including assault, fraud, stealing, 58 bail breaches, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Her offences breached an existing suspended sentence imposed for a Domestic Violence Order breach.

The woman constantly wept during her sentencing appearance in the court yesterday, even seeming to retch several times.

Judge Clare rejected what she called a "show" and said the only thing that seemed to moderate her behaviour was her fear of prison.

She placed the woman under close supervision for the next three and a half years, with the threat of a return to jail if there were any breaches.

"You have a history of aggression (and) you have tried to bully people into bending to your will," the judge told the mother of seven.

The court was told the woman pressured witnesses, including a teenage daughter and son into having statements against her retracted.

"In all the turmoil of your life, it seems to me that those who've been hurt the most are your own children," the judge said.

She repeatedly told the woman to "be quiet" as the woman tried to respond from the dock to the judge's comments.

"To show your anger, you barged in with a large shovel handle and swung it around.

"You smashed it into the stove and pots and pans, creating havoc in the kitchen.

"You then returned to the (group in the lounge) with a knife and brandished it as a threat to stop them calling the police, which they did.

"When police arrived you tried to persuade them that you were the victim and you sought to pressure others to support your story.

"This was a bold and blatant attempt to pervert the course of justice," Judge Clare said.

Gympie District Court has ordered close parole supervision for a woman convicted of violence. Arthur Gorrie

The judge said the woman had tried to pressure her son, 14, to withdraw a statement to police and "you demanded your 13-year-old daughter call her father to withdraw his complaint."

When one of the females present in the Nambour house was arrested on another matter, she was "unfortunately" placed in the same cell as the witness.

"You persuaded her she would be severely hurt and she retracted her statement.

"You told police all witnesses would withdraw their statements.

"It was a serious endeavour to avoid justice.

"Attempts to manipulate witnesses go to the very heart of justice," she said.

Earlier offences for which the woman had been charged included stealing the credit card of a man she had accompanied home and taking his car without permission.

"For three and a half months you were at large and breached bail by failing to live at the bail address, failing to report to police on required dates, failing to attend drug courses and failing to appear in court, as well as re-offending.

"By that time another Domestic Violence Order was in place, with "no contact" provisions, but you were later found hiding at your ex-husband's house.

"Clearly you do not like prison.

"It is my impression that there is an element of performance about your behaviour today.

"I think this has been a show for my benefit, which failed to work."

She sentenced the woman to three years jail, taking into account time served and ordered six months cumulative imprisonment for attempting to pervert justice, taking into account part of more than a year served in jail already.