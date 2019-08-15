Violent Gympie CBD assault accused back in court

The man accused of a violent and random assault on a stranger in the Gympie CBD was back in court this week.

THE man accused of a violent and random assault on a stranger in the Gympie CBD has had his case adjourned until the end of next month.

Ricky James Pohlner, 32, appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court to face grievous bodily harm and wilful damage charges via videolink on Monday, his first appearance since having his bail refused on July 10.

The victim was sitting in his car when Mr Pohlner allegedly approached him, broke the car window and began punching him in the July 9 attack.

Mr Pohlner is due to face the court again on September 30.