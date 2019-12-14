Violent details emerge as police investigate Gympie CBD bashing

The Mary St/Monkland St intersection in Gympie, where an alleged assault left a young man critical last night.

UPDATE

Police are appealing for witnesses with any information on a brutal assault in the Gympie CBD last night, which left one man with critical head injuries.

Updated reports say the 24-year-old was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the attack, which police say started when he “became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of men around 11.30pm”.

“The man was allegedly assaulted and knocked to the ground. The man was kicked in the head,” a QPS media statement said.

“It is further alleged the unknown offenders have continued to kick the man in the head and he was left unconscious.”

The man’s current condition is unknown.

EARLIER

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a reported coward punch attack in the Gympie CBD last night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called to the intersection of Mary Street and Monkland Street in response to reports of an assault at about 11.34pm.

“A male in his 20s was treated for head injuries and was transported in a critical condition to Gympie Hospital,” a QAS media statement said.

“He was further airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.”

The man’s condition this morning is not yet known.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the assault took the form of a coward punch.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman said there had been an “altercation” between four males just after 11.30pm.

Police are gathering more information.

