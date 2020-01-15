Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two boaties were given a shock when a whale caught their anchor and dragged them for 200m.
Two boaties were given a shock when a whale caught their anchor and dragged them for 200m.
News

Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
15th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men on a fishing trip off Fraser Island were left with a whale of a tale after their 5.2m boat was taken for a ride on the back of a marine behemoth.

The offshore incident was named as one of insurance group Youi’s “quirkiest” claims for 2019.

The insurer’s public relations head, Belinda Zordan, said the two men received their rude, pre-dawn awakening from the whale in mid-June, “violently” woken off Breaksea Spit about 4.30am.

Fraser Island.
Fraser Island.

The impact was so hard the owner was thrown from his bed and gashed his head on a wall.

The entangled whale then “towed” the men more than 200m at a speed of 6.8 knots (as calculated by the boat’s ­instruments). They cut the anchor line free after several attempts, leaving the whale to continue on its journey.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“At one point they could see the whale’s blow hole on one side of the boat and its tail on the other,” Ms Zordan said.

“Both of the men were fine, the whale was fine. The boat? Not so much.”

The boat suffered stress fractures to its hull below the waterline – outside and internally – and stress fractures to its front mooring bollard.

The whale snagged their anchor off Fraser Island.
The whale snagged their anchor off Fraser Island.

Other quirky claims lodged with Youi last year included one for structural and contents damage to a house, caused by two cats that fell through its roof during a fight, and one from a jetski enthusiast whose boat struck an object and sunk in a freshwater dam.

He swam 500m through murky, reedy waters back to shore, then trekked 25km back to the boat ramp in the bush.

fraser fraser island gympie news insurance whales
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        premium_icon ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        Community A beloved member of the Noosa hinterland community will be farewelled on Thursday after she was killed in a tragic lawnmower accident earlier this month.

        Cause of Nestle factory fire not yet known

        premium_icon Cause of Nestle factory fire not yet known

        News NESTLE have confirmed power was fully restored to its Gympie factory following a...

        Race to save turtle eggs at Rainbow Beach

        premium_icon Race to save turtle eggs at Rainbow Beach

        News Up to 90mm of rain on Cooloola Coast threatens precious turtle eggs relocated to...

        ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        premium_icon ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        News A Gympie store was broken into earlier this morning with hundreds of dollars...