'Violent and disgraceful': security guard bitten on head

A GYMPIE man who bit and punched a security guard in a bar room brawl has been sentenced to jail, but released immediately on parole.

Corey William Thomas Hamilton, 30, verbally harassed the guard after being asked to leave Billy's Bar in Mary St on February 25, before resisting as he was led out of the building.

During the fight which ensued, the guard was bitten for up to 30 seconds on the head, breaking the skin and drawing blood, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

The guard was also struck a number of times.

Magistrate J. Parker said Hamilton had acted in a "violent and disgraceful” manner, and that incidents involving biting or spitting posed additional risks to victims.

"They must undergo tests and wait for months to find out if they have a communicable disease,” he said.

"What is clear from this is that you have a problem respecting authority.”

Hamilton pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, and to two breaches of bail for failing to report to Gympie Police Station.

He was fined $800 for both bail breaches, and sentenced to 12 months prison for the assault, with immediate parole.