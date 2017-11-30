Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Violent and disgraceful': security guard bitten on head

A Gympie man has been jailed for biting the security guard, but released immediately on parole.
A Gympie man has been jailed for biting the security guard, but released immediately on parole. kaspiic
by Jacob Carson

A GYMPIE man who bit and punched a security guard in a bar room brawl has been sentenced to jail, but released immediately on parole.

Corey William Thomas Hamilton, 30, verbally harassed the guard after being asked to leave Billy's Bar in Mary St on February 25, before resisting as he was led out of the building.

During the fight which ensued, the guard was bitten for up to 30 seconds on the head, breaking the skin and drawing blood, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

The guard was also struck a number of times.

Magistrate J. Parker said Hamilton had acted in a "violent and disgraceful” manner, and that incidents involving biting or spitting posed additional risks to victims.

"They must undergo tests and wait for months to find out if they have a communicable disease,” he said.

"What is clear from this is that you have a problem respecting authority.”

Hamilton pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, and to two breaches of bail for failing to report to Gympie Police Station.

He was fined $800 for both bail breaches, and sentenced to 12 months prison for the assault, with immediate parole.

Topics:  assault causing bodily harm gympie court gympie crime mary street violence

Gympie Times
MYTH BUSTER: Gympie: There is no dome!

MYTH BUSTER: Gympie: There is no dome!

'Every year there are severe thunder storms and flash flooding in the Gympie region.'

Honey, I just bought a $200,000 car

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Warren Polley with his new $200,000 Tesla model X.

Gympie dad splashes out on futuristic car

Almost all the councillors gathered for the photo op...

SOMEONE MISSING? Gympie councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith at The Sands this week. Noticeably absent are recalcitrant councillors Glen Hartwig, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane. Just one of the interesting nuggets is this week's Mullock Heap.

Someone was missing - more in today's Mullock Heap

Morcombes hit 500 school milestone with safety message

Denise and Bruce Morcombe spoke to hundreds of South Burnett primary school students about personal safety this week.

Daniel Morcombe's parents spoke to students about safety.

Local Partners