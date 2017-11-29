Violence drives woman back to drugs

DRUGS ESCAPE: A woman has told Gympie Magistrates Court about domestic violence driving her back to bad habits.

A FORMER drug addict found herself driven back to old habits by the stress of escaping domestic violence, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The woman, 42, who cannot be named because of the domestic violence issues, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Duke St, failing to dispose of a syringe and possessing methamphetamine on September 15.

The police search of her car followed an incident on September 12, in which police found small quantities of amphetamine and marijuana in her car.

Police also checked CCTV vision from the RSPCA shop, showing the woman stealing bags of donated goods, which the shop sold to raise money for protecting animals.

Defence solicitor Elizabeth McAulay told the court the woman "once would have described herself as a drug addict” and had recently escaped from a violent domestic situation.

She went to a friend's house, was offered amphetamine and took some to escape her stress.

The bags from the RSPCA shop were bags of re-usable shopping bags.

The woman was coping with "incredibly difficult circumstances,” Miss McAulay told the court.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined the woman a total of $2300.

This included $500 on the first drug charge, $800 on the second one, $400 for stealing and $600, with six months disqualification for drug driving.