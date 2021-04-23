‘Violation of our privacy’: Bauple mum furious at council photos

Phil Truscott replies to Bauple resident's complaint about someone taking photos of her back yard.

A Bauple mother has expressed concerns for her privacy after a council worker pulled up at her house and took photos over her back fence without her knowing.

Monique Marcelissen said she was sitting watching a movie when she saw a white ute pull up across the road.

“It was my daughter-in-law who saw and recorded the video,” she said.

“She then ran out to show me.”

The video captured hands holding a phone over the fence as though it was taking photos.

Council officer photos at Bauple: Council officer taking photos over fence at Bauple

Ms Marcelissen said she felt “creeped out” and “concerned” about what the person was looking for.

“Since then I have been worried about my dogs being taken and constantly checking every noise and car that passes our house,” she said.

“I feel it was a complete violation of our privacy.”

After Ms Marcelissen posted the video on Facebook warning other residents, Fraser Coast councillor for Division 2 Phil Truscott commented.

“There is no strange person checking out the houses in Bauple,” the comment read.

“This was one of our council officers doing a compliance check to prove to the powers above him that all is now good in that street.”



Ms Marcelissen said it was “very unprofessional” of the council to handle the matter in this way.

“My partner has been trying to call the man from the council and left messages to speak to him about the removal of a shipping container from our yard but he has failed to return calls or messages,” she said.

“I don't understand why they needed to record my whole yard in order to show that the container has been moved and they should have come to the door or at least called to inform us that they would be taking photos.”

When The Gympie Times spoke to Mr Truscott he said council has received a complaint in late 2020 about a shipping container.

“We had to act on it and said we have to remove it,” Mr Truscott said.

“It was eventually moved and basically a council officer, to close off the case, went out and took photo evidence that the container had been moved.”

Mr Truscott said there was “a lot more to the story” but that the council officer was wearing uniform and driving a council vehicle.

“I take photos all the time of things that need to be fixed up, I don’t check for permission,” he said.

“The whole thing is a storm in a teacup. I think it was very inappropriate to put something on Facebook about people scouting the area.

“It’s nothing to worry about, everyone complied, everything is fixed.”