Village branching out with new Woombye complex

BRANCHING OUT: Ken Hudson, one of the owners of Southside Family Village in Gympie, is excited about the next level of development, not just at the flagship Southside Family Village, but also at the new complex starting up in Woombye in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

KEN and Patty Hudson's Southside Family Village is retirement living with a difference.

Each of the three-bedroom self-contained town houses are master built and all are single level apartments.

The over 50's community is currently in Stage 4 of five developments but, once completed, there will be only 16 residences inside the gated community which features a Balinese style central pagoda and barbecue area, and swimming pool.

This unique gated community has all the advantages of larger purpose built aged care facilities, but has a smaller, more intimate atmosphere.

Each apartment has an individual courtyard, and car accommodation and can be customised to suit individual or changing circumstances.

Located just minutes to the shops, hotels and medical clinics, the Southside Family Village is a popular choice for older people not wanting to move into a retirement village or an aged care home.

Due to the success of Southside Family Village, Ken is currently working on a new complex in Woombye.

"Each of the three units comes with its own granny flat attached and is perfect for extended families,” he said.

"And it couldn't be more centrally located. It's right in the centre of the village and if you turn left, there's a coffee shop and turn right and you're at the pub.

"And that's right next door to the railway station and a bus terminal.”

And just like Southside Family Village, a central common area is designed to get the residents mixing with one another - forming not just a housing complex but a community.

"But that's up to you, of course.

"You can interact as much or as little as you like,” Ken said.