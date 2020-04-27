Menu
Ray Hadley and producer Chris Bowen
‘Vile slurs’: Ex-Hadley producer’s 94 bullying claims

by Lucy Hughes Jones
27th Apr 2020 3:09 PM
For years Sydney radio shock jock Ray Hadley hurled "vile" homophobic slurs at his colleague on an almost daily basis, and also called another man a "lazy, black c***", a court heard.

Former 2GB producer Chris Bowen is suing the talkback radio heavyweight for breaching duty of care and negligence, with his lawyer alleging Mr Hadley bullied him "almost everyday, often dozens of times a day, over a period of nearly 20 years."

Barrister Shaun McCarthy told Downing Centre District Court the high profile broadcaster levelled "vile, homophobic slurs" against Mr Bowen at least 94 times during his career at the station.

"On 20 occasions Mr Hadley called my client a bald, fat c***," he said on Monday.

Ray Hadley (right) and producer Chris Bowen (left) pictured at the Sydney 2GB studios.
Mr Hadley also made "disgraceful" racist comments about Mr Bowen's loved ones, calling one man a "lazy, black c***," the court heard.

Mr McCarthy wants to keep the names of people giving evidence at the trial a secret even from the defence, because Mr Bowen is concerned about "witness intimidation."

Mr Bowen claims he was traumatised and suffered psychiatric injury from Mr Hadley's constant vilification and verbal abuse at work.

But Mr Hadley's legal team argue the vague accusations have "no factual underpinning" and provide no precise times or dates for the alleged misconduct.

His lawyer said more detail is needed because the former staffer struggled from mental health issues both before and after his employment at 2GB, where Mr Hadley had no duty of care.

Hadley’s legal team argue the accusations are vague and have “no factual underpinning”. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Mr Hadley's lawyers are seeking to strike out certain parts of Mr Bowen's statement of claim and get an order for mediation.

The judicial registrar indicated he would send the parties to mediate "at some point," but Mr McCarthy said: "we don't want things held up even longer waiting for a mediation which may or may not be successful."

Last year Mr Hadley apologised for his behaviour on air, saying he had a professional "father and son" relationship with his personal panel operator that could sometimes be volatile.

The veteran talk show host added that Bowen's departure from the station in early 2019 was "one of the saddest days" in his career, and now he's seeking compensation.

"I've admitted to my previous shortcomings, I've also made no secret of the fact that in recent years I have done everything I can to do better," he said.

Mr Bowen is represented by John Laxon, the lawyer behind the settlement made between Mr Hadley and another former 2GB staffer, Richard Palmer, in early 2014.

After Mr Bowen's took his workplace bullying allegations public with a Facebook post last March, two other ex-colleagues spoke out on ABC's 7.30 claiming Mr Hadley had a "ferocious rage."

The case will return to court in June.

Ray Hadley. Picture: Getty Images
