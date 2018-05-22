Vile photos of little girl found on man's phone

A man has been jailed after raping his partner's daughter and taking photos.

A man has been jailed after raping his partner's daughter and taking photos. Choreograph

A MOTHER who trusted her partner in the family home found photos on his phone that would change the lives of her and her daughter forever.

Almost two years ago after drinking several bottles of wine the 41-year-old man - who can't be named to protect the identity of his victim - crawled into bed with his de-facto partner's 10-year-old daughter.

He then put his hand inside her underwear and touched her vagina, continuing even after the girl woke up and struggled against him.

The man put three fingers inside the girl's vagina, touched her backside, kissed her leg and told her he loved her.

During the abuse, the man took 17 photos on his phone.

After he left and passed out drunk on the veranda, the girl immediately told her mother who took the man's phone and found the photos.

He had also touched the girl's genitals under her underwear on a previous occasion.

The girl was taken to the Nambour General Hospital for examination where evidence of the assault was found.

While no victim impact statements were read in court, Judge Anthony Rafter said there was "no doubt" the girl was "extremely frightened".

The man was sentenced in Maroochydore District Court today and appeared to be heavily intoxicated - rocking back and forth and staring at the ground while the vile details of his offending were read aloud.

He entered his pleas of guilty in December to four counts each of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and taking photographs of a child under 12 and a single count of rape.

Defence barrister David Crews told the court his client had a "difficult upbringing" and had lost custody of his five-year-old son because of the charges.

When the man was nine months old, he had a jug of boiling water spilt on him and underwent several surgeries as a result.

A report given to the court stated the man did not fulfil the criteria for pedophilia and didn't express any "pedophilic interests", but this was dismissed by Judge Rafter who said there was no "critical analysis" on the psychologist's behalf.

Judge Rafter also noted while the report said the man was at "low risk of re-offending", that depended on his ability to stop drinking.

The man was handed down a head sentence of 3.5 years' imprisonment for the rape which will be suspended for four years after he's served 14 months behind bars.