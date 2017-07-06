Vigilance urged as con artists target local businesses

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Snr Sgt Gregg Davey says business should be aware of a new scam.

LOCAL businesses across Gympie are being urged to keep a watchful eye and remain vigilant with a string of fast-paced thefts yesterday.

Local police confirmed to the Gympie Times that three businesses had been targeted by two men in quick succession, featuring a variation on the infamous short-change confidence trick.

"Essentially two men have come to businesses looking to exchange large cash notes - generally $50 or $100 - for smaller notes or coins,” Snr Sgt Gregg Davey said.

"During the exchange, which is deliberately made to be confusing - some of the other money is pocketed.”

The two men, aged in their 50s and 30s respectively, are believed to have an olive complexion and speak with a noticeable accent.

It's also believed one of the men has been seen carrying a shoulder bag or satchel.

Those who believe they've seen the men or been targeted have been asked to contact either Gympie Police directly or on CrimeStoppers at 1800 333 000.