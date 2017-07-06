24°
Vigilance urged as con artists target local businesses

Jacob Carson | 6th Jul 2017 3:44 PM
KEEP AN EYE OUT: Snr Sgt Gregg Davey says business should be aware of a new scam.
Tanya Easterby

LOCAL businesses across Gympie are being urged to keep a watchful eye and remain vigilant with a string of fast-paced thefts yesterday.

Local police confirmed to the Gympie Times that three businesses had been targeted by two men in quick succession, featuring a variation on the infamous short-change confidence trick.

"Essentially two men have come to businesses looking to exchange large cash notes - generally $50 or $100 - for smaller notes or coins,” Snr Sgt Gregg Davey said.

"During the exchange, which is deliberately made to be confusing - some of the other money is pocketed.”

The two men, aged in their 50s and 30s respectively, are believed to have an olive complexion and speak with a noticeable accent.

It's also believed one of the men has been seen carrying a shoulder bag or satchel.

Those who believe they've seen the men or been targeted have been asked to contact either Gympie Police directly or on CrimeStoppers at 1800 333 000.

Gympie Times

Topics:  con art con artists gympie police scam alert

