Waleed Aly and Lisa Wilkinson
TV

Viewers pan ‘revolting’ Project joke

by Hannah Paine
17th Jun 2019 8:30 PM

A segment on The Project took an unexpected turn when one guest decided to launch into a no-holds-barred monologue about his daughters' periods, prompting stunned reactions from the show's hosts.

US comedian Bert Kreischer, who was also shirtless, abruptly brought up his daughter's monthly cycles and how one of them made the decision to have a "period party" during Monday's episode of The Project.

"This was the best party," Kreischer said, revealing his daughter had invited two male friends who didn't know they were celebrating her period.

"I dressed all in red, made pasta with marinara sauce, drinking pinot noir, laughing at these two boys Max and Carter who had their faces covered in red cake."

US comedian Bert Kreischer stunned The Project panel with a story about his daughter’s period party

Kreischer's joke was met by laughter and stunned reactions from the rest of The Project panel, who seemed unsure of how to respond to the US comedian's story.

"Everyone on this desk is nervously laughing, we're not quite sure whether we should find this funny," Steve Price explained.

The talkback radio host was unconvinced by Kreischer's claims that period parties were "so much fun" and more dads needed to throw them for their daughters.

"I've had a lot of fun with my two daughters but I didn't know that I would be throwing them a period party," Price said.

Reaction to Kreischer's joke from viewers was swift, with many labelling it "revolting" and saying they were changing the channel in protest.

The Project hosts Waleed Aly and Lisa Wilkinson.
The Project hosts Waleed Aly and Lisa Wilkinson. Channel 10

"I had to change channels. It was like watching a train wreck. That is the risk with live TV however, I thought he was offensive and his material was highly inappropriate," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Just revolting, imagine paying to go see him," a viewer complained on The Project's page, with another adding: "Turned him off how foul."

"What an embarrassing and appalling segment, enough to make me cringe, and his poor daughters."

 

However not everyone was offended by Kreischer's period talk, with several people pointing out it was a simply a joke about a normal body function.

"He's supportive of his daughters getting their periods … What's so disgusting about that?" One person wrote on Facebook.

 

The Project airs Sunday to Friday at 6.30pm on Network 10

