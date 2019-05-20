Menu
While most have been praising the look, some still have a bee in their bonnet.
Fashion & Beauty

Model flashes G-string in daring dress

by Shireen Khalil
20th May 2019 2:40 PM

It appears the stars attending Cannes Film Festival are loving flashing the flesh this year.

Brazilian model and ex-Victoria's Secret angel Izabel Goulart pulled off the ultimate leggy display with her black lacquered one-shoulder gown that featured a daring cut-out bodice running all the way from her shoulder to her midriff, flaunting her bare chest and taut tummy.

Now another star has been seen in a barely-there design that was guaranteed to turn heads.

Trinh poses for photographers as guests admire her booty-baring beaded dress. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Vietnamese model Ngoc Trinh left little to the imagination with her booty-baring gown.

The 29-year-old stunned photographers as she stepped onto the red carpet at the screening of A Hidden Life wearing a backless, beaded dress - that showed off her bum in all its glory.

The bodice was a G-string leotard that featured a see-through train that put her behind on full show to the waiting crowd.

She wasn’t the only one. Ex-Victoria's Secret angel Izabel Goulart also stunned in a daring black gown.
Trinh is one of Vietnam's most recognised models and fashion designers known for her self-titled line Ngoc Trinh. In 2005, she was named Photogenic Supermodel Vietnam.

Trinh was also spotted at the glitzy Chopard party the night before, rubbing shoulders with guests including newlyweds Nick Jonas, 26 and Priyanka Chopra, 36.

