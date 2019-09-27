Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPORTANT CAUSE: Vietnam veteran Bob Robin is pushing to have a war memorial built in Glenwood.
IMPORTANT CAUSE: Vietnam veteran Bob Robin is pushing to have a war memorial built in Glenwood. Carlie Walker
News

Vietnam veteran's plan to get Glenwood war memorial built

Carlie Walker
by
27th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first rays of sun in the morning will fall directly upon Glenwood's war memorial when it is built.

Memorial designer Bob Robin, 70, is planning to make it a reality - a place where sombre occasions such as Remembrance Day and and Anzac Day can be commemorated by his community.

He is also thinking of others just like him when it comes to fighting for the memorial.

Mr Robin is a Vietnam veteran, who served on a troop ship when he was 19.

He said others who served in the same conflict, as well as veterans from the conflict in Afghanistan, often didn't like being part of big crowds and having a service in the small Glenwood community would provide an alternative option.

"It's perfect," he said.

Mr Robin said there was a barbecue area nearby where they could cook breakfast or a sausage sizzle after the events.

He served aboard the HMAS Melbourne, an aircraft carrier that delivered supplies during the war.

He was on board the ship when it collided with the US Navy destroyer USS Frank E. Evans, in which 74 American personnel were killed.

"We cut them in half," he said.

It is a terrible memory Mr Robin carries with him to this day.

Remembering the hardships of war make him even more committed to securing the memorial for his fellow soldiers and veterans.

"It's very close to my heart," he said.

More Stories

fccouncil fraser coast glenwood vietnam vietnam veteran
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Woolooga on edge' a year after 12000ha fire

    premium_icon 'Woolooga on edge' a year after 12000ha fire

    News This week marks a year since fire ripped through the Woolooga and Sexton communities.

    Council worker finds uncapped syringe stash in Gympie street

    premium_icon Council worker finds uncapped syringe stash in Gympie street

    News Unspecified number of needles turn up near a drain.

    Toolara mooted for renewable energy future

    premium_icon Toolara mooted for renewable energy future

    Council News $30 million site has potential to be big part of new industry.

    Gympie student gets $140K university offer of a lifetime

    premium_icon Gympie student gets $140K university offer of a lifetime

    News At just 22, Kye gets big chance to follow academic dream.