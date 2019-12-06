VIDEO: Ute veers off Mary Valley road and into tree in creek

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash at Amamoor which left the occupant of a car trapped after tit plunged off the road and into a tree in Amamoor Creek.

Car in Amamoor crash

The male driver was apparently conscious but trapped, and he was eventually freed after passersby tried to get him out with a crowbar.

The accident occurred about 3pm and involved just the one vehicle (pictured).

The man has been taken to Gympie Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred in the Gympie Brooloo Rd, Hutchins Rd, Meddeton Rd area.