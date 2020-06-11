VIDEO: Three busted after police raid Gympie region property

Three people were arrested and charged following a police search warrant carried out at Cootharaba yesterday.

THREE people have been arrested after a major drug bust uncovered more than 100 cannabis plants, amphetamines, several grow houses and ammunition at a Cootharaba property yesterday.

Officers from the Noosa Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant on the rural property and found 152 cannabis plants in three separate locations, including in a caravan and shipping container that were allegedly being used as hydroponic grow houses.

They also located amphetamines, implements, ammunition, an imitation pistol and a sum of cash, and seized a suspected stolen Suzuki motorcycle with a false VIN number.

Two men and one woman where arrested at the Campbells Road property and were transported to Noosa police station, charged with drug offences.

A 31-year-old Pomona man was charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of producing dangerous drugs, contravene accesses information, possessing things used in commission of crime, possessing utensils, possessing tainted property, possessing suspected proceeds, possessing property suspected being used in the commission of a drug offence, and authority required to possess explosives (ammunition).

A 33-year-old Cooroibah woman was charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of entering premises by break, and one count each of contravene accesses information, possessing utensils, possessing things used in commission of crime, and possessing property suspected being used in the commission of a drug offence.

A 38-year-old Sunrise Beach man was charged with two counts of producing dangerous drugs, and one count each of contravene accesses information, possessing things used in commission of crime, possessing utensils, failure to dispose and possess tainted property.

All three were bailed to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on August 11.

Vision and images provided by QPS show an extensive amount of marijuana on the property seized once the warrant was executed yesterday, as well as a firearm and a large sum of money made up of fifty dollar notes.