VIDEO: Tears of joy as Gympie nurse gets shock proposal

GYMPIE nurse Kristy Bunter has had some interesting moments at Gympie Hospital but what happened in a training exercise on Thursday in Birth Suite 2 took the cake.

Kristy, who is training to be a midwife, was playing the role of a passed out patient with a plastic baby in her arms when she was woken by a surprise visitor beside the hospital bed.

Her boyfriend of almost three years, Nathan Johnston, only had to utter one sentence before Kristy knew what he was doing.

The roomful of hospital staff fell silent when Nathan got down on one knee.

ON BENDED KNEE: The moment Gympie nurse Kristy Bunter gets proposed to at work by Nathan Johnston.

A shocked and delighted Kristy didn't hesitate between fits of happy tears to say "yes" to his marriage proposal- sending the room into squeals of delight.

"As soon as I heard his voice I thought he's proposing," Kristy said.

Nathan, who works away on and off at a drilling rig, had planned the surprise proposal through a friend who was one of the training staff and he showed up just at the right moment.

"I was shocked," Kristy said.

ENGAGED: Kristy Bunter and Nathan Johnston. Picture: Kristy Bunter

"Getting engaged was something we had always spoken about, but we're not overly romantic.

"We don't go out on dates so he knew if he said let's go out somewhere special for dinner that I would know he was trying to propose."

Kristy met Nathan a few years ago at the Gympie Turf Club and they were friends for six months before they started seeing each other seriously.

OMG: Shocked staff watch on as Kristy is proposed to.

"Before I started dating him I told my friend 'I'm going to marry him'," Kristy said.

"And she told me I had to date him first."

Now approaching three years later, the couple has settled in their first home together and their relationship has turned out to be everything Kristy dreamt of.

"A few years ago I met a couple that had the relationship I wanted.

"I just remember thinking it was a different relationship where people got on, didn't argue and were on the same wavelength.

"(Nathan and I) just click. It's never been a hard relationship - we just adore each other and get along.

"I suppose we've known from the start that we wanted to get married."