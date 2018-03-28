Menu
The baggy green - a national icon.
The baggy green - a national icon. JULIAN SMITH
Video stores, sporting integrity are relics of bygone era

Shelley Strachan
by
28th Mar 2018 5:35 AM

VIDEO DRAMA: Local investor Peter Fife (LEFT) along with store manager David Kendall (RIGHT) have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure. Rowan Schindler

NETWORK Video gave it a red hot go but in the end the rapidly evolving landscape of home entertainment did the Duke St business in.

The numbers stopped adding up and now the doors will close - for good.

Live streaming networks like Netflix and Stan are convenient it's true, but they don't help build communities or create local jobs.

Peter Fife (left) and Sam McFarlane at Network Video on Duke St, which is closing its doors next week. Josh Preston

Sadly, the times are a changin' and there is not much we can do about it.

It is to be hoped, though, our community will show its support for Peter Fife and his lovely little store by buying up some of the DVDs that will now go on sale there.

Who knows, maybe one day they will be rarities; precious artefacts from a bygone era.

A bit like good sportsmanship and integrity, or at least the illusion of it.

Much like big business and politics, the true nature of elite sport is probably vastly different to what we - the masses - think.

More to it all than meets the eye. Or less.

We hold dear to the illusion that cricket is a gentleman's game and that those wearing the baggy green are decent, honest, fair dinkum and win with their talent and great Aussie sportsmanship; true representatives of who we Aussies think we are.

Clearly they are not. Or maybe we are not who we think we are.

The mirror this cheating scandal has held up to our nation is not flattering.

Local Partners