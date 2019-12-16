Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Sparks fly in wild police chase

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Dec 2019 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE footage has revealed the terrifying moment a driver sped down the Pacific Motorway losing tyres, bringing up sparks and narrowly missing nearby vehicles.

The Polair vision has been released after the incident last night, which occurred between Coomera and Beenleigh.

At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police
At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police

The vision shows the driver speeding down the motorway, weaving in and out of traffic. The car eventually loses a tire and begins shooting up sparks over the road.

The grey Nissan Patrol was reported stolen from Coolangatta on December 10.

A 29-year-old Greenbank man has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with driving of a motor vehicle without a licence, disqualified by Court Order and evasion offence.

A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police
A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police

He was expected to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

car chase editors picks greenbank m1 polair police chase police footage stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie names 2019 Athlete of the year

        premium_icon Gympie names 2019 Athlete of the year

        News ‘I was looking at the people, their achievements. I thought wow there are so many talents in Gympie’

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Upper Kandanga residents on alert

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Upper Kandanga residents on alert

        News A large fire is burning in the Amamoor State Forest near Hart Road at Upper...

        Gympie teen set to quit the Melbourne Storm for $2.7m deal

        premium_icon Gympie teen set to quit the Melbourne Storm for $2.7m deal

        News On the day it appeared Melbourne were beginning to say goodbye to Addo-Carr, there...

        Fireys battling three bushfires in the Gympie region

        premium_icon Fireys battling three bushfires in the Gympie region

        News PREPARE TO LEAVE: Upper Kandanga residents on alert as fire continues to rage.