NEAR MISS: Glastonbury residents Garry Wilson and his daughter Hayley Wilson were at home when a woman in her 60s crashed her car just outside their property on Monday morning.
News

VIDEO: 'She was screaming out for help'

Philippe Coquerand
by
8th Apr 2019 12:29 PM
GLASTONBURY man Garry Wilson was about to start excavating his front lawn to make his fence wider when he heard a loud screeching sound from further up Glastonbury Rd this morning.

The screeching sound was from a Hyundai Elantra wagon driven by a woman in her 60s.

The woman ha lost control of her car going around a corner on Glastonbury Rd and ended up hitting a power pole outside Mr Wilson's property.

Within 10 minutes emergency services arrived at the scene where the woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Wilson was with his daughter Hayley in their front yard when they heard the accident unfold.

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Glastonbury resident Garry Wilson was about to do some excavating in his front yard when he heard a screeching sound on Glastonbury Road. Less than a few minutes later, a Hyundai elantra crashed into a power pole outside their house.
"I was just about to do some excavating but luckily I didn't because I would've been in that ditch where the car is. I had the car hooked up to the trailer to unload the machine so we can make our front fence wider,” Mr Wilson said.

"We were also going to move that letter box pole into the corner and we just replaced the letter box, and it's gone. We just heard a bit of a screech on the top of the street and as the car was coming down, we heard a bang, and then the car rolled, and another bang when it hit the pole.

"The woman had her seatbelt on and was upside down and couldn't get it off. She was screaming out for help and we came out to give her a hand. We then called the Queensland ambulance service and they arrived within 10 minutes.”

Car rollover crash at Glastonbury
Mr Wilson said the woman received several scratches from her ordeal.

"She had several cuts and scratches but other then that, she'll be okay. I was also lucky that I wasn't out there.”

Gympie police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Gympie Times

