RESCUE MISSION: A dirt bike rider was rescued after falling off his handlebars while going down a steep track yesterday afternoon in the Gympie region.
RESCUE MISSION: A dirt bike rider was rescued after falling off his handlebars while going down a steep track yesterday afternoon in the Gympie region. LifeFlight
News

VIDEO: Rider 'stable' after downhill crash in Gympie region

Philippe Coquerand
by
27th May 2019 7:08 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM
A DIRT bike rider was injured in the Gympie region yesterday afternoon.

It's believed the rider had been riding an off-road motorbike with a group of other riders and was going down a steep track when he fell forward over the handlebars and crashed," a LifeFlight spokesman said.

 

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene at 2.30pm.

The helicopter was unable to land at the scene due to the thick tree coverage, so set down in a nearby cleared area of forest.

The Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic were driven by a forestry worker in a four-wheel drive to the crash site where they assessed and treated a patient.

Once the man was stabilised and strapped in the stretcher, the chopper returned to the crash scene and winched the injured man, Critical Care Doctor and Flight Paramedic aboard.

The man is in a stable condition and was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Gympie Times

