Video reveals major changes in $812m road upgrade

Department of Transport and Main Roads has released a video of the diverging diamond interchange after the recent opening of new lanes and access points.

AN AERIAL video has emerged showing progress on the controversial diverging diamond interchange, and drivers have been told it's not an optical illusion.

Department of Transport and Main Roads shared the video after another section of the Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Motorway upgrade was opened.

"This is not an optical illusion," it said.

"These motorists are driving on the right hand side of the road - and this time we're OK with it."

New lanes and access ramps at the Caloundra Rd diverging diamond interchange were opened to traffic last month, with half of the 90 traffic switches already completed.

The $812 million project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

It involves upgrading the Bruce Highway to six lanes between Caloundra Rd and the Sunshine Motorway, changes to both interchanges and the delivery of a two-way service road for local traffic on the western side of the highway near Steve Irwin Way.

"In May, piling work started on a new bridge over the Sunshine Motorway near Sippy Downs," the department said.

"This bridge will form a key link to more than 9km of new dedicated lanes and pathways for bike riders and pedestrians that are currently under construction."

But the changes have caused confusion among drivers, with some questioning the logic of the upgrade.

One driver said he was not impressed.

"It's not free-flowing when exiting the Bruce northbound and definitely no more efficient than before when crossing the Bruce," he wrote in response to the video.

Another said it was "a bit confusing" during their first trip using the new lanes.

Diverging diamond interchanges reduce the number of ways that vehicles cross one another compared to traditional interchanges.

The new interchange moves right-turning motorists to the edge of the interchange, allowing motorists to turn right without giving way or blocking traffic.

More than 63,000 cars per day travel along the section of the Bruce Highway.

The Federal Government has contributed $650.36 million towards the project and the Queensland Government $162.59 million.

It is being delivered by a joint venture between Fulton Hogan and Seymour Whyte.